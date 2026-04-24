MedCon Day 3: Tarver Continues To Hammer Home Use Of Medical Devices

 
• By Brian Bossetta
  
CDRH director Michelle Tarver appears onscreen. She is a black woman with long braids wearing a black shirt, pearl necklace, and neutral expression.
CDRH director Michelle Tarver spoke virtually to close out MedCon 2026. (Brian Bossetta/Citeline)

More from Medcon

More from Medtech Insight