FDA’s Device Center Zeroes In On Nitrosamine Contamination Risk

 
• By Mark McCarty
  
Magnifying glass on piece of paper showing molecular drawing of nitrosamine.
The US FDA has warned combination product manufacturers to be wary of nitrosamines, antimicrobials used on some catheters that may have carcinogenic properties. (Linaimages/Shutterstock)

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