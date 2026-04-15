Osteoboost Raises $8M To Scale FDA-Cleared Vibration Device For Osteopenia

 
• By Marion Webb
  
Osteoboost raised $8m in series A-prime funding, which will be used to expand production and sales of its FDA-cleared wearable vibration therapy for osteopenia.
Osteoboost raised $8m in series A-prime funding, which will be used to expand production and sales of its FDA-cleared wearable vibration therapy for osteopenia.

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