Treasury Whistleblower Rewards Program Furthers US Government Focus On Healthcare Fraud And Abuse

 
• By Elizabeth Orr
  
Miniature figurine dressed in a white coat running toward a white plastic whistle.
A new Treasury Department whistleblower payout program could create incentives for insiders to report suspected financial fraud. (miniartkur/Shutterstock)

More from Compliance

More from Medtech Insight