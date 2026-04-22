MedCon Day 1: MDUFA Negotiators Tout ‘Historic Timeline’ In Reaching Agreement On User Fees

 
• By Brian Bossetta
  
Two figures shaking hands
FDA transparency played a key role in the rapid MDUFA VI agreement, MDMA president Mark Leahey said. (Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock)

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