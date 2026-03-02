‘This Can Be Weaponized’ – Sandoz Sounds Alarm Over Cheap Chinese Antibiotics

Executive Simon Goeller Warns Of ‘Hybrid Warfare’ Approach

 
• By Dave Wallace
  
India’s measures will protect the market from cheap Chinese imports (Shutterstock)
In Vivo Podcast

Candid conversations with C-suite leaders.

Keep up with strategy, innovation and evolving trends across life science industries.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Global Vision

More from In Vivo