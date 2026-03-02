Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
J&J Report Spotlights The Systemic Issue Of Surgeon Burnout
Once A Personal Resistance Problem, Surgeon Burnout Is Now Seen As A System Problem
Mar 02 2026
•
By
Ashley Yeo
6% of surgeons report working over 100 hours per week
(gorodenkoff/Shutterstock)
Candid conversations with C-suite leaders.
Keep up with strategy, innovation and evolving trends across life science industries.
More from Leadership
More from In Vivo