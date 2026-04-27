Fred Moll-Backed SquareMind Raises $18M To Bring Full-Body Imaging To Dermatologists In EU, US

 
• By Marion Webb
  
Squaremind
SquareMind's co-founders (from left) CEO Ali Khachlouf and COO Tanguy Serrat showcase Swan, a full-body skin imaging robotic system being launched in the EU and US. (squaremind)

More from Financing

More from Business