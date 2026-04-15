Cardiovascular Leads J&J Medtech’s Q1 As Abiomed And Shockwave Deliver Double-Digit Growth

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
During the first quarter earnings call on April 14, CEO Joaquin Duato said Abiomed and Shockwave each had another strong quarter.
Cardiovascular was the division's strongest performer. Electrophysiology grew 9.5%, driven by newly launched products including VARIPULSE, J&J's pulsed field ablation platform for atrial fibrillation. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

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