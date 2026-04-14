Click Therapeutics Cuts Over 25% Of Staff After $50M Raise, CT-155 Commercial Shift

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Layoff notice after spread of Covid-19 (corona virus), Crisis of the business recession during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The restructuring comes as Boehringer Ingelheim transfers responsibility for commercializing CT-155 to Click, adding dedicated capital to support the product’s launch strategy. • Source: Shutterstock

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