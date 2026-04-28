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Indian Medtech Welcomes India-NZ FTA But Calls CDSCO Exclusion A Strategic Gap
Apr 28 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
The absence of CDSCO from the framework means that Indian manufacturers whose products are approved under the Indian regulatory pathway rather than an overseas equivalent will not automatically benefit from the expedited recognition provisions in the agreement. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
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