STORM-PE 90-Day Data: CAVT Patients Walk 111 Meters Further Than Anticoagulation Alone

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
About one in four patients in the medical therapy group showed persistent physiological and functional limitations at the three-month follow-up, compared with roughly one in 20 in the endovascular therapy group.
A further analysis comparing patient outcomes against expected normal walking distances – adjusted for age, sex and body surface area – showed that 94% of patients in the endovascular group achieved their predicted normal functional capacity at 90 days, compared with 75.2% in the medical therapy group. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

More from Respiratory

More from Device Area