Stryker Says Cyberattack Will Affect First-Quarter 2026 Results

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Stryker Corporation headquarters in Silicon Valley. Stryker is a Fortune 500 medical technologies firm.
Stryker plans to discuss the financial results and full-year guidance components in further detail during the first-quarter of 2026 earnings report on April 30.

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