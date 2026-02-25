Pink Sheet
NASA’s Former AI Chief: AGI Is Closer Than We Think, Then Everything Will Change
Feb 25 2026
•
By
Marion Webb
Omar Hatamleh believes artificial general intelligence (AGI) could emerge within years, not decades, triggering widespread disruption across white-collar, knowledge-based jobs.
(Shutterstock)
