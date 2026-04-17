Alcon Vs J&J: Rivalry Of EDOF Cataract Market Heats Up With J&J’s Planned Launch Of TECNIS Puresee

 
• By Marion Webb
  
Medtech plans the US debut of TECNIS Puresee lens, an extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lens (IOL) for cataract patients, following last month’s US FDA approval.
Later this year, Johnson & Johnson Medtech plans the US debut of TECNIS Puresee lens, an extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lens (IOL) for cataract patients, following last month’s US FDA approval. (Jan Buwalda/Johnson & Johnson Medtech)

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