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Alcon Vs J&J: Rivalry Of EDOF Cataract Market Heats Up With J&J’s Planned Launch Of TECNIS Puresee
Apr 17 2026
•
By
Marion Webb
Later this year, Johnson & Johnson Medtech plans the US debut of TECNIS Puresee lens, an extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lens (IOL) for cataract patients, following last month’s US FDA approval.
(Jan Buwalda/Johnson & Johnson Medtech)
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