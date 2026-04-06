US FDA’s FY 2027 Budget Proposes Non-User Fee Funding Cuts, Adds Fee Protection Dollars

 
• By Derrick Gingery
  
The Trump Administration proposed significant cuts to the FDA's non-user fee budget. (Shutterstock)
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