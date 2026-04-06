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US FDA’s FY 2027 Budget Proposes Non-User Fee Funding Cuts, Adds Fee Protection Dollars
Apr 06 2026
•
By
Derrick Gingery
The Trump Administration proposed significant cuts to the FDA's non-user fee budget.
(Shutterstock)
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