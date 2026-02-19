Pink Sheet
UK: Industry Needs To Work With Academia On Pre-Clinical ‘Translational Gap’
Feb 19 2026
Eliza Slawther
The ABPI says industry should work with academia to improve the adoption of new pre-clinical models
