Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Moderna Cites Changing Advice As US FDA Refuses To File Flu Vaccine BLA
Feb 11 2026
•
By
Mandy Jackson
Moderna's recollection of prior FDA communications refutes CBER Director Vinay Prasad's RTF letter.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Vaccines
More from United States