Pfizer Adds COVID Vaccine Data On Pregnant And Immunocompromised People Showing No AE Links

 
• By Sue Sutter
  
Pregnant woman
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has new clinical data in labeling on use during pregnancy. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Vaccines

More from United States