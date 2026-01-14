Sino Biopharm Buys siRNA-Focused Hygieia In Cardiovascular Drive

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan
  
Acquired
Sino Biopharm is buying out Hangzhou Hygieia Biomedical, a Chinese small interfering RNA specialist. • Source: Shutterstock
