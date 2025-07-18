Sino Biopharm Scoops LaNova In Chinese Pharma’ Biggest Biotech Buyout So Far

Close To $1bn Deal Brings Rich Pipeline

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan
Sino Biopharm will rapidly advance bio-startup LaNova's "exploding" pipeline programs after completing an estimated $950.92m tuck-in acquisition of the biotech. (Shutterstock)

More from Deals

More from Scrip