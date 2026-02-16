Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Ascletis Progresses Amylin Obesity Pipeline With View To Collaborations
Feb 16 2026
•
By
Xu Hu
Ascletis' goal for its obesity pipeline is to attract more collaborators through high-quality data from the U.S. trials.
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from R&D
More from China