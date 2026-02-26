Beijing Health Guard’s Trial Pauses Add To China HPV Vaccine Makers’ Distress

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan
  
Beijing Health Guard's three Phase III clinical trials of two HPV vaccine candidates for the prevention of viral infections had been paused. • Source: Shutterstock
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Clinical Trials

More from R&D