News We're Watching: Tricuspid Procedure Boom, Boston Scientific Borrows $2Bn, And More

Medtech Insight's News We're Watching highlights some recent business and R&D developments you may have missed. This week, GE Healthcare and Biofourmis announced a deal to collaborate on virtual care; Cleerly touts a new CPT code for its Ischemia cardiac diagnostic software; Boston Scientific announced how it plans to pay for Axonics; a Wells Fargo survey suggests the market for transcatheter tricuspid valve repair and replacement will grow faster than previously imagined; Virtual Incision earns FDA de novo authorization for its MIRA miniaturized surgical system for colectomy procedures; and MMI and Fabric announce major financing rounds.