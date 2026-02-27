Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA Use of ‘Potential Official Action Indicated’ Flag Raises Concerns About Facility-Based CRLs
Feb 27 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
The pOAI tag is an administrative flag that signals a possible material problem with a drug facility.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Compliance
More from United States