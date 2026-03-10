US Medicare Proposes Buy American Rx Incentives, But What Is A ‘Domestic’ Medicine?

 
• By Michael McCaughan
  
CMS wants to give higher payments to hospitals purchasing medicines from domestic sources. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Medicare

More from United States