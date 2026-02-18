Moderna Flu Vaccine Debate Could Resolve With Postmarket Study, FDA’s Makary Suggests

 
• By Cathy Kelly
  
FDA Commissioner Markary
Makary suggested a possible way forward for Moderna's flu vaccine candidate. (US FDA livestream)
