FDA Does 180 On Moderna Flu Vaccine, But Approval Would Come With A Catch

 
• By Alaric DeArment
  
Moderna has refiled its BLA for mRNA-1010 after a Type A meeting with the FDA (Shutterstock)
Scrip Podcast

Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.

Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Anti-infective

More from Therapy Areas