Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
FDA Does 180 On Moderna Flu Vaccine, But Approval Would Come With A Catch
Feb 18 2026
•
By
Alaric DeArment
Moderna has refiled its BLA for mRNA-1010 after a Type A meeting with the FDA
(Shutterstock)
Keep up with the top pharma business news of the week. On the go.
Scrip brings you a weekly bulletin of top picks.
More from Anti-infective
More from Therapy Areas