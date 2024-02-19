News We're Watching: Accenture Expects 'More Human' Tech, Cardiac Genetic Tests In Walmart; And More

Medtech Insight's News We're Watching highlights a few noteworthy industry developments you might have missed: Accenture's new Vision Report addresses the future of "more human" tech in health care; Efemoral secures FDA's breakthrough status for its bioresorbable peripheral stent; Impulse Dynamics secures $135m to support its cardiac contractility modulation; PrecisionLife and Metrodora announced a partnership to address chronic diseases including long COVID; Cardio Diagnostics launches its cardiac epigenetic/genetic tests in a Walmart near Chicago.