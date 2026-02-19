After Moderna Flu Vaccine, Is US FDA’s Accelerated Approval A Pathway Or A Pressure Valve?

 
• By Bridget Silverman and Sue Sutter
  
Moderna's influenza vaccine will follow two regulatory pathways to resolve the FDA's refuse to file letter. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Review Pathways

More from Pathways & Standards