Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Canada Seeks To Transform Clinical Trial Landscape With Flexible, Risk Based Rules
Feb 16 2026
•
By
Neena Brizmohun
Health Canada says a more flexible and internationally aligned clinical trials framework would expand access to new therapies
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Clinical Trials
More from Pink Sheet