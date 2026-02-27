Perrigo’s ‘Core’ Excludes Infant Formula Business

 
• By Malcolm Spicer
  
The self care and specialty care segments are “Core Perrigo,” which excludes its formula business while oral care is in other. (Source: Perrigo/Shutterstock/Citeline)
